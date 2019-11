INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Black ice may be to blame for a deadly crash on the city’s west side overnight.

The crash was one of two in the area.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 34th Street bridge over I-465.

Police say it was a two-car crash. One person died and others were taken to the hospital.

Ice may have also played a role in a crash that happened earlier on that same bridge.

The Department of Public Works was sent to salt the bridge this morning.