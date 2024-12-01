Outdoor ice skating rink open for the season at Holliday Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Strap on your skates and shred some ice at Holliday Park.

It’s the third year for skaters at the ice rink at Holliday Park and it’s being used to help teach the community how to skate. It’s also a tool to introduce people to winter sports like hockey.

“Super excited, you know we started doing this three years ago. It’s a great chance for people to get out and enjoy skating,” Ben Moses, marketing and development coordinator at Holliday Park, said.

Learn to Skate USA lessons are tailored to accommodate a variety of ages and skill levels. It’s offered Mondays from 6 – 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 – 11 a.m.

Learn to Play Hockey is free, and drop-in lessons will be conducted by Our Hockey House on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 6 – 7 p.m.

“We’re really opening up a lot of avenues to get people here to skate, and then we’re starting to evolve that a little,” Rink Manager Chris Klyne said.

Klyne says his goal is to get more people on the ice, including students from local IPS schools.

“We’re really starting to target the IPS districts as well, and getting some transportation, we’re really trying to evolve things and grow.”

Klyne has tips for those who are nervous to get on the ice.

“You’ve just got to try to come out here, come here and put the skates on, let’s get you out and try it. Because eventually, you just end up falling in love with it,” Klyne said.

The rink can also be rented for private events like birthdays or 3-on-3 pond hockey.

They will host a variety of opportunities for schools including field trips, half-price Fridays with any student ID, private rentals for PTO fundraisers, parties, sports groups, and homeschool skate sessions on Fridays from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Holliday Park’s ice rink opens at 11 a.m. for public skate Dec. 1.