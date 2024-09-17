Indiana Civil Rights Commission honors MLK with community service project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indiana state agency honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by kicking off a two-day service project in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

The Indiana Civil Rights Commission hosted its first of two MLK Days of Service in the Northwest Landing Neighborhood.

Over the years, the annual event has evolved from a half-day to two days.

The expansion is due to an executive order allowing state employees two days of community service leave. It was signed back in 2022.

ICRC Executive Director Gregory Wilson says they’ve put on the community cleanup event for the last 14 years.

“It’s all about service,” Wilson said. “We started doing it in September. We used to do it in January. (Holding it now) is great because the weather is warmer, we can do more. We work with the neighborhood (association).”

The ICRC teams up with the Indiana Black Expo and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission to host the service days. Several government agencies will also be helping out with the effort.

David Flesichhacker, the ICRC’s deputy director and general counsel, says the project goes hand in and with work they do.

“I get to help people who have potentially experienced discriminatory acts against them,” Flesichhacker said. “We get to investigate that and help them obtain the relief that they need. That’s my role in kind of giving back to humanity working in that state government position where I can make a difference.”

Volunteers will be mulching, weeding, picking up litter, restoring benches and planting fresh flowers around the neighborhood. Organizers say more than 200 volunteers signed up for the project.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says projects like these embody Dr. King’s legacy.

“That’s what his life was, an example … to so many people,” Rokita said. “I was glad to help kick off the state employees who are helping out over the next two days.”

People are welcome to sign up for the project on Tuesday and Wednesday. No equipment is needed as organizers will provide the tools needed.

Registration for Days of Service starts at 8:30 a.m. Volunteers will be working until about 4 p.m. both days.