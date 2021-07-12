Local

IFD: 1 dead after car into water on the northeast side

Photo of a water rescue on the northeast side on July 12, 2021. (WISH Photo/Nate Gulde)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman is dead after a vehicle ended up in the water on the city’s northeast side Monday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department, around 2:30 a.m., responded to the area of East 34th Street and North Shadeland Avenue.

The male passenger, 38, was able to get out of the water before crews arrived. IFD said bystanders helped the man up the embankment.

Soon after arriving on the scene, divers went into the water and located the vehicle and the female driver around 2:45 a.m.

The woman was pulled out of the vehicle minutes later and was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital. However, she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to IFD, the Toyota Rav4 was headed south on Shadeland when it left the road, for an unknown reason, crossed the ditch and then entered the pond.

It’s unclear what the relationship was between the female driver and the male passenger.