IFD: 2 teenage siblings injured in northeast side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two teenage siblings were injured early Monday morning in an apartment fire on Indy’s northeast side.

At 3:33 a.m., Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive on multiple calls reporting a fire. That is located at New Bridge Apartments.

Firefighters say the blaze was shown coming from the second floor of the two-story building.

A 16-year-old boy and his 13-year-old sister were inside the apartment when the fire broke out. The 16-year-old told firefighters that he awoke to his sister screaming and found heavy smoke and fire inside the apartment. He picked up his sister and carried her down the stairs and out the back door of the building.

Officials say there weren’t any adults home at the time of the fire, and there were no working smoke alarms.

The 16-year-old also told investigators they had several space heaters turned on in the apartment and had been using the stove for heat. The cause of the fire is still being determined, and it remains unclear if those issues contributed to the fire.

The 16-year-old was taken to Eskenazi Health in stable condition, and his 13-year-old sister was taken to Riley Hospital in serious condition.

IFD says this is the sixth working fire for firefighters in 48 hours.