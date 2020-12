IFD: 3 houses under renovation catch fire on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire destroyed a house and burned two others Friday morning on the west side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says all three houses were under renovation and no one lives in them right now.

The neighborhood is just west of the Indianapolis Zoo in the 1500 block of Saulcy St.

Firefighters say the fire from one house damaged the side of the houses closest to it.

No word yet how it started.