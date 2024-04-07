IFD: 4 adults, 1 child displaced after house fire on Indy’s far east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis fire says four adults and a child were displaced early Saturday morning after their home caught fire on the city’s far east side.
According to a social media post, the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a report of a residence fire just before 5:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Biscayne Road.
Fire crews arrived and found smoke coming from the home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Firefighters say no one was injured.
