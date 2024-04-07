Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IFD: 4 adults, 1 child displaced after house fire on Indy’s far east side

According to a social media post, the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a report of a residence fire just before 5:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Biscayne Road. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis fire says four adults and a child were displaced early Saturday morning after their home caught fire on the city’s far east side.

According to a social media post, the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a report of a residence fire just before 5:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Biscayne Road.

Fire crews arrived and found smoke coming from the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters say no one was injured.

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Israel finds the body of...
International News /
DNR: Lake County men arrested...
News /
Schertz leaves Indiana State for...
College Basketball /
Lawsuit naming ‘Diddy’ Combs as...
Entertainment /
Mexico is breaking diplomatic ties...
International News /
Noblesville Creates featuring three artists...
Solar Eclipse /
State Republicans killed an Indiana...
Indiana News /
Weight-loss drug offers benefits for...
Health Wellness /