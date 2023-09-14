IFD battles apartment fire near downtown Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Fire Department responds to a fire at Circle City Apartments near downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Gregg Montgomery)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters with the Indianapolis Fire Department are battling an apartment fire near the city’s downtown area.

At 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, IFD firefighters responded to a report of an apartment fire in the 1300 block of North Meridian Street. That is the location of Circle City Apartments.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they located smoke coming from the top floor of the apartment building.

IFD officials have not released any information on possible injuries or the cause of the fire.

(WISH Photos/Gregg Montgomery)

This article will be updated when more information has been released.