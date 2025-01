IFD battles Capitol City Iron Works fire

Indianapolis Fire Department battles a fire at Capitol City Iron Works. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Fire Department is working on a fire at Capitol City Fire Works at 920 E Ohio Street.

IFD first responded to the fire at 9:58 a.m. Sunday.

This incident is currently developing.