IFD battles early morning building fire on city’s east side

Building fire near Washington Street near Thomas Carr Howe High School

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of the Indianapolis Fire Department spent part of Wednesday morning battling a building fire on the city’s east side.

Fire crews responded just before 4:30 a.m. to a fire in the 4800 block of E. Washington Street near Emerson Avenue, about three-tenths of a mile west of Thomas Carr Howe High School.

The building is a residence that was possibly converted into apartment units. It’s unclear if anyone currently lives there.

News 8 cameras captured video of firefighters pouring water on the building, which looked to be missing some or all of its roof.

IFD confirms a firefighter was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital with a slight injury after he stepped in a hole at the back of the residence.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews battle a building fire on the city's east side early on the morning of Sept. 6, 2023. (WISH Photo)

