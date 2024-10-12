IFD battles fire at abandoned building on Indy’s west side

Indianapolis firefighters battling a blaze at an abandoned building on the city's west side in the Haughville neighborhood. (WISH Photo/Colin Baillie)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department on Saturday morning battled a blaze that broke out in a vacant building on the city’s west side.

The fire was first reported around 7:10 a.m. Saturday.

Online police reports show IFD crews were called to the 700 block of King Avenue just north of West Michigan Street to investigate a building fire. That’s a residential area in the Haughville neighborhood.

News 8’s Colin Baillie is at the scene and says when he arrived, the building fully involved in flames, with “fire shooting out of the roof.”

He also says he and News 8 photojournalist Nate Amaya could see the plume of smoke for some distance while driving to the blaze.

A neighbor spoke with News 8, saying he heard a “loud boom, looked outside, and saw fire.”

It was unclear what caused the fire or how long the building had been burning prior to IFD’s arrival.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while firefighters were on scene.