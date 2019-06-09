IFD battles second fire at same vacant house in a week Indianapolis fire crews responded to the second fire at the same vacant house in a week Sunday morning, Indianapolis Fire Department said. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department) [ + - ] Indianapolis fire crews responded to the second fire at the same vacant house in a week Sunday morning, Indianapolis Fire Department said. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department) [ + - ] Indianapolis fire crews responded to the second fire at the same vacant house in a week Sunday morning, Indianapolis Fire Department said. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department) [ + - ] Indianapolis fire crews responded to the second fire at the same vacant house in a week Sunday morning, Indianapolis Fire Department said. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department) [ + - ]

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Firefighters on Sunday morning battled the second fire at the same vacant house in the course of one week, the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

Fire crews were called to a vacant home near North Bradley and East New York Sunday morning just before 6 a.m.

When firefighters arrived they found the home fully engulfed. The same home caught fire on June 2, fire officials said.

The first fire earlier in the week was to the back of the home. The second fire, which happened Sunday morning, was fully involved and extended slightly to a nearby home that was also vacant.

No one was injured in the fires.

Fire officials are asking anyone with information on the cause of the fires to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.