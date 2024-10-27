Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IFD battling building fire in downtown Indianapolis

Scene of the incident near the 900 block of North Pennsylvania Street. (WISH Photo/Joy Hernandez)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A multi-story building fire broke out in the city’s downtown area on Saturday night.

Around 9:35 p.m. Saturday, Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to 964 N. Pennsylvania St. on a report of a building alarm going off. That is the location of the Helping Veterans and Families of Indiana, Inc. (HVAF) building, a veterans organization in the city’s downtown area. Fire crews arrived and immediately began battling the fire.

According to the organization’s website, HVAF of Indiana, Inc. works to change veteran homelessness by “providing life-changing, life-saving services such as housing, employment, case management, therapy, and providing essential food, clothing, & hygiene items in our pantry.”

Investigators told News 8 that many veterans who lived in the building were displaced. Most of their belongings were also destroyed in the fire.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Eiteljorg Museum celebrates Día de...
Multicultural News /
Curt Cignetti and IU players...
Newsletter /
2 critically injured in shooting...
Crime Watch 8 /
This independent candidate is worrying...
Election /
Owens leads second-half comeback as...
College Football /
No. 12 Notre Dame knocks...
College Football /
Backup QB Tayven Jackson and...
College Football /
Bus in Mexico crashes after...
International News /