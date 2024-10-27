IFD battling building fire in downtown Indianapolis

Scene of the incident near the 900 block of North Pennsylvania Street. (WISH Photo/Joy Hernandez)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A multi-story building fire broke out in the city’s downtown area on Saturday night.

Around 9:35 p.m. Saturday, Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to 964 N. Pennsylvania St. on a report of a building alarm going off. That is the location of the Helping Veterans and Families of Indiana, Inc. (HVAF) building, a veterans organization in the city’s downtown area. Fire crews arrived and immediately began battling the fire.

According to the organization’s website, HVAF of Indiana, Inc. works to change veteran homelessness by “providing life-changing, life-saving services such as housing, employment, case management, therapy, and providing essential food, clothing, & hygiene items in our pantry.”

Investigators told News 8 that many veterans who lived in the building were displaced. Most of their belongings were also destroyed in the fire.