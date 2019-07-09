IFD: 5th fire in 3 months at east side house

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department says a Tuesday morning house fire was arson.

IFD fought a house fire on the city’s near east side just before 5 a.m.

The home is on Harlan Street, just south of Southeastern Avenue.

IFD says that this is the fifth fire at this vacant home in the last three months. Prior fires at the residence were smaller, according to firefighters.

IFD said it had previously responded to fires on May 17, May 26, May 27 and June 17.

“It’s the neighborhood. These little thugs just don’t care for anybody’s properties,” said Michael Myers who lives on Harlan Street.

Myers was stunned Tuesday morning when he woke up to see fire trucks battling yet another fire at 326 Harlan Street, just houses down from his.

“I woke up at 5 a.m. and saw flames shooting up 20 feet in the air,” said Myers.

While this is the fifth fire at the vacant home, people living in the area say the neighborhood is no stranger to strange fires.

“Two houses down, it’s now a vacant lot, it burned two years ago around Christmas,” said Danielle Ouaboa.

“Last summer they were going down these alleys catching these peoples garages on fire. Sticking matresses up against them and catching them on fire and taking off,” said Myers.

“There’s a lot of homeless people up in this area, they stay in these abondoned houses,” said James Pickett.

The arson problem isn’t just on the near east side.

Last year, IFD investigated 609 fires. Of those, 186 were ruled as arson, and 45 arrests were made.

But IFD says so far this year, the department has investigated 354 fires.

Of those, 109 were ruled as arson and only 18 arrests have been made.

While IFD says those numbers show Indy could be on track for a record year of intentionally set fires, officials expect the numbers to even out by the end of the year.

“Just as with other statistics, what seems to trend ahead in July – may even out by the end of the year. Please keep that in mind. Typically there are 6 reasons a fire is intentionally set. Vandalism, Excitement, Revenge, Fraud or Profit, Crime Concealment and Extremism. Without always knowing the reason behind a set fire, it is not uncommon for us to see ebbs and flows in the numbers, based on other factors that may contribute to the motive,” said Rita Reith with IFD in an email.

As for those living in the neighborhood, they hope the stats will stop coming from their street.

“They will get caught eventually. Somebody is watching all these houses now and everybody is watching everyone’s house. So, they will get caught,” said Myers.

“Don’t come here. Don’t come around here. Because I’m watching,” said Pickett.

One firefighter has a minor injury to their eye battling the Tuesday morning fire that does require some medical attention.

IFD estimates $50,000 in damage.