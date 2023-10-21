IFD: Cooking in bedroom potential cause of near east side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were injured, two seriously, after a fire broke out at an eight-resident home on the city’s near eastside early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says that around 4:12 a.m., firefighters were called to the 800 block of North Oakland Avenue on a report of a residence fire with entrapment.

When investigators arrived, they saw fire showing from the house’s second floor. Firefighters were able to control the fire by 4:31 a.m.

Two of the house’s residents were taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition. Firefighters say a 40-year-old evacuated the home through a burning front door, and a 37-year-old woman jumped from a second-story window and landed on a neighbor’s air conditioning unit.

A third man was taken to the hospital for slight injuries due to smoke inhalation.

One of the home’s residents told firefighters that he was cooking in his upstairs bedroom and a blanket caught on fire. The rest of the home awoke to the smell of smoke and then evacuated.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the fire. They also say that there were no working smoke alarms in the home.