IFD crews respond to fire, water main break

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fire on the city’s southeast side early Thursday morning.

According to IFD, crews were called to a commercial laundry facility in the 4300 block of Prospect Street around 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, light smoke was spotted coming from multiple areas of the structure’s roof.

Crews were able to get the fire under control about 10 minutes after getting to the scene.

However, while battling the fire and using a nearby hydrant, a water main underneath the street broke and actually lifted the street about 16 inches, causing heavy water to flow onto the street.

Currently, Prospect Street is closed due to the water.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a discarded smoldering item in a metal barrel.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

