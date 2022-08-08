Local

IFD: Fire at Indy construction site could burn for several more days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire that began Monday morning at a construction site on the city’s southwest side site could burn for a few days, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

At around 7 a.m., members of the Indianapolis and Wayne Township fire departments were called to a large fire in the 2900 block of West Morris Street. That’s just east of Tibbs Avenue near I-70 and Eagle Creek.

IFD crews on the scene tell News 8 the fire involved a massive pile of trees, cut-up brush, and other debris. IFD says the fire will be allowed to burn itself out and will likely keep burning for several days.

Drivers in the area should plan for traffic congestion between Tibbs and Warman Avenues for the rest of the morning.