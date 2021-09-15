Local

IFD: Fire on south side destroys nearly 40 cars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nearly 40 vehicles were destroyed in an overnight fire on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Around 1:45 a.m., crews were called to Insurance Auto Auctions in the 3200 block of South Harding Street for fire and possible explosions.

1:46 AM – #IFD Firefighters arrive to find approximately 40 cars ablaze at Insurance Auto Auctions 3202 S Harding St. Crews utilize tanker operations to bring water deep into auto yard and make aggressive attack. Under control at 3:26 AM. No injuries. Under Investigation pic.twitter.com/9fS7g9Q8Es — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) September 15, 2021

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters witnessed heavy fire and began battling the flames.

Heavy fire destroys approximately 40 cars in auto yard at 3202 S Harding St. – Insurance Auto Auctions #IFD pic.twitter.com/ewEu5QMfrc — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) September 15, 2021

IFD said that after an aggressive attack, the auto yard fire was under control just before 3:30 a.m.

The department said the “explosions” were magnesium product, tires and fuel tanks from the vehicles.

Once water supply is able to be established, #IFD Crews make aggressive attack on blaze at 3202 S Harding and bring auto yard fire under control in 40 minutes. pic.twitter.com/ptO0Lk96wx — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) September 15, 2021

No injuries were reported, according to IFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. However, IFD said Insurance Auto Auctions management was looking into the possibility of a lightning strike.