Local

IFD: Fire on south side destroys nearly 40 cars

by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nearly 40 vehicles were destroyed in an overnight fire on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Around 1:45 a.m., crews were called to Insurance Auto Auctions in the 3200 block of South Harding Street for fire and possible explosions.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters witnessed heavy fire and began battling the flames.

IFD said that after an aggressive attack, the auto yard fire was under control just before 3:30 a.m.

The department said the “explosions” were magnesium product, tires and fuel tanks from the vehicles.

No injuries were reported, according to IFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. However, IFD said Insurance Auto Auctions management was looking into the possibility of a lightning strike.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Lightning hits Zionsville apartment building, causes fire

News /

Silver Alert issued for missing Fair Oaks man

Indiana News /

Woman shot, in critical condition on east side

Crime Watch 8 /

Instagram says it’s working on body image issue after report details ‘toxic’ effect on teen girls

Business /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image