IFD: Firefighters put out 2nd fire at same home in 3 months on city’s east side

Firefighters return for 2nd time in 3 months to vacant structure at 8 N Gladstone Ave & find heavy fire pushing from all sides on Jan. 1, 2023. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department).

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters return for the second time in three months to a vacant structure on the city’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, just after midnight Sunday morning, heavy fire pushed from all sides of the home at 8 North Gladstone Avenue.

One firefighter sustains slight injuries, authorities said.

This incident remains under investigation.

