IFD holds safety, back-to-school event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department had its back-to-school festival Saturday morning.

The event was packed with free school supplies, public safety tips and the Marion County Health Department was onsite offering health screenings.

This was the 19th annual event, where safety officials brought out their gear and showed off their engines all to celebrate going back to school.

Miss the giveaways on Saturday? Here are some coming up:

SUNDAY, JULY 28

Kids are invited to the Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St., from noon to 2 p.m. for the 14th Annual Catch the Stars Back to School Celebration, with food, fun and a backpack giveaway.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

Hancock County Community Night, from 4-8 p.m. at the Hancock County Fairgrounds, 620 Apple St., will feature free school supplies, car seats and fruits and vegetables for those in need. Food, drinks, bounce houses and other activities will be provided.