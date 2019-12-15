IFD honors families dealing with muscular dystrophy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 50 kids can now say they are friends with a few Indianapolis firefighters.

The department and the Muscular Dystrophy Family Foundation hosted their annual holiday party.

The event celebrated 56 children and 20 adults with muscular dystrophy. Firefighters were on hand to talk with everyone and give them a glimpse into what it takes to be a firefighter.

Organizers say each fire station in the city donates money for the event. They say IFD holds the party near and dear to its heart because it provides some relief for the families and brings joy to the kids.

Organizers say this year about $3,500 was raised to buy presents for the honorees.