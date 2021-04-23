Local

IFD, IMPD team up for Drug Take Back Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Looking to discard of unused prescription medication? The Indianapolis Fire Department and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will be able to provide some assistance.

That’s because IFD and IMPD are teaming up for DEA Drug Take Back Day. The 2021 Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 24.

Crews from both departments will be at a number of locations around the city from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Below are the following locations where those unused prescription medications can be dropped off:

Station 1 – 1903 W 10th

Station 2 – 4120 Mitthoeffer Rd

Station 4 – 8404 N Ditch

Station 23 – 1108 E Thompson Rd

Station 27 – 2918 E 10th

For more information, click here.