IFD, IMPD team up for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and local authorities are teaming up in the effort to keep Indianapolis safe.

Five Indianapolis Fire Department stations will be used Saturday to supplement already established locations by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers will be on site during the take back events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The coordinated effort between IFD and IMPD is part of our continued public safety initiative to help the DEA broadly establish itself within the community in partnership with a good public safety presence,” said IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith in a press release sent to News 8.

Community members can safely discard their prescription medication at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday: