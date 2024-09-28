IFD investigating body found in pond on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Fire Department officials are investigating a death on the city’s northeast side.
Around 4 p.m. Friday, firefighters with the Indianapolis Fire Department and officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 8400 block of Whipporwill Drive on a report of a water dive rescue. That is a residential area on the city’s northeast side.
Investigators told News 8 that they recovered a body from the pond. Because this is an ongoing investigation, officials were unable to provide any further information.
