IFD investigating fire on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An investigation is underway following a Monday morning fire on the city’s near west side, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Around 4:30 a.m., crews were called to the 10 block of North Traub Avenue for a residence fire.

After arriving on the scene, firefighers began battling flames coming from the rooftop of the building.

Crews did say that no one was injured in Monday morning’s fire. However, IFD did confirm that Monday’s fire happened at the same building where a fatal fire took place late last week.

IFD said a 74-year-old man who was rescued from the building fire on Thursday, Dec. 3 died as a result of his injuries on Saturday.

