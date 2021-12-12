Local

IFD: Man found dead in home after accidental fire overnight

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A 79-year-old man was found dead Sunday after an accidental fire overnight, Indianapolis Fire Department said.

Fire crews were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 1:25 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Sixth Avenue. That’s just a few blocks north of Churchman Avenue in the Indianapolis enclave city of 14,700.

Fire crews found the man unresponsive and not breathing inside the home. Investigators think the fire happened overnight and had burned itself out by Sunday afternoon.

Unattended smoking material was believed to have caused the fire, said a news release from Rita L. Reith, a fire department spokeswoman.

The family of the man was at the home when fire crews arrived. The release did not name the man, but said his death is the fourth in the Indianapolis Fire Department service district in 2021.