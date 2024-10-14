IFD: Man killed in apartment fire on far-south side

Search
by: Adam Peterson
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 67-year-old man on Sunday was killed in a fire at an apartment complex on the city’s far-south side. The fire occurred at Crestwood Village South, a retirement community. Investigators believe smoking materials sparked a small fire in a living room this afternoon. The Indianapolis Fire Department said no other residents were affected.

