IFD puts out fire in squatter-occupied home

An Indianapolis Firefighter puts out a fire on New York Street in Indianapolis on Sept. 8, 2024. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters put out a blaze at a home in the 2800 block of East New York Street early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post, the home is known to be occupied by squatters, but when the Indianapolis Fire Department arrived, there was no one in the home.

It took only 20 minutes for firefighters to put the fire out. There were no reported injuries.