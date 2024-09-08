IFD puts out fire in squatter-occupied home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters put out a blaze at a home in the 2800 block of East New York Street early Sunday morning.
According to a Facebook post, the home is known to be occupied by squatters, but when the Indianapolis Fire Department arrived, there was no one in the home.
It took only 20 minutes for firefighters to put the fire out. There were no reported injuries.
6:38 AM – Fire Investigators on scene after fire breaks out in squatter occupied home at 2850 E New York early this morning. #IFD FF's arrived to find heavy smoke & fire showing w/ reports of possible entrapment. A rapid search of the structure found no occupants. pic.twitter.com/GxtBfNY5aK
— Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) September 8, 2024