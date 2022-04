Local

IFD recognizes firefighter of the year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department recently recognized its firefighter of the year.

Lt. Thomas Albrecht of IFD joined Daybreak to discuss the honor.

“It caught me off guard really because I was just excited just to get the nomination. You know, topping off my career and having my peers give me that recognition,” Albrecht said. “And then to finally win it, it was a big surprise.”

