Local

IFD rescues 3 after being trapped in old abandoned building

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were rescued after being trapped in a basement of an old building on Sunday in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

At 2:31 p.m. Sunday, IFD was dispatched to 22nd and North Meridian Street for a technical rescue, where they found two 18-year-old males and a 15-year-old female trapped inside of an old abandoned building.

The two males told firefighters they were out and about, exploring old buildings. Within minutes of entering this one, the stairs to the basement started to collapse sending one male and the female down about 10 feet, according to IFD. The other male was not on the steps when it collapsed.

When IFD arrived to the scene they deployed a ground latter to reach the basement and was able to get the two individuals up to safety.

One male has a possible ankle injury while the other two had no injuries.