IFD investigating fire at Canal Square apartments downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department is working to figure out what caused a Thursday morning fire at a downtown apartment building.

Sometime around 4 a.m., firefighters were called to the Canal Square apartments on West Street near Military Park and the IUPUI campus.

Video shared by one of the residents shows flames on at least two of the building’s balconies.

BREAKING: I just received this video from a resident at the Canal Square Apartments. This shows the flames just after 5am this morning. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/k3zjjL6Ql6 — Lakyn McGee (@lakynlynnmcgee) August 4, 2022

One resident told News 8 that they “didn’t even hear the fire alarms go off” and only woke up because of their dog.

At 8 a.m., West Street was closed in both directions between Michigan and Ohio Streets. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.