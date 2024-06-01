IFD responds to vacant house fire on west side; neighbors say ‘squatters are to blame’

Indianapolis firefighters were on the scene of a vacant house fire in the 700 block of Roache Street on May 31, 2024. Neighbors in the area told investigators they believe squatters are to blame for the fire. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department via X)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A house fire on Indianapolis’ west side on Friday was the second fire at the same house in 30 days, the Indianapolis Fire Department says, and those in the area say squatters are to blame.

Crews were called to an empty house in the 700 block of Roache Street around 7:40 p.m. to investigate a house fire. That’s in a neighborhood on the west side off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street near Franklin Place.

When they arrived, they found the house fully involved in flames. They say crews controlled the blaze within an hour, and no injuries were reported.

IFD adds that Friday’s fire was the second fire at the home in the past 30 days. They also said neighbors told investigators that squatters in the home were the cause of the fire.

Investigators didn’t say what started the fire.