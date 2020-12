IFD sends warning after woman hitches ride on fire truck

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department is sending a warning after a woman hitched a ride on the back of a fire truck.

IFD released video of the incident on Wednesday.

IFD said a driver at a stoplight let the firefighters know they had someone riding on the back of the engine.

“She was less than kind with her remarks to the crew,” IFD said.

While at a🚦yesterday #IFD EG44 was alerted by a motorist that a woman jumped on the back of their engine & using it for her own personal transportation. The crew, completely unaware, stopped the engine & kindly asked her to vacate. She was less than kind w/ her remarks. #NotOk pic.twitter.com/nYk4EgLU3u — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) December 9, 2020