IFD swears in 90th recruit class, welcoming 62 new firefighters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department officially welcomed its 90th recruit class, swearing in 62 new recruits at a ceremony led by IFD Chief Ernest V. Malone.

The recruits, now part of the IFD family, took their oath at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7.

Under the direction of Division Chief Steven Clegg, Director of the IFD Training Academy, the recruits will embark on a challenging 28-week program. The class will prepare for graduation, tentatively set for July 17, and will begin their work as probationary firefighters the following day.

During training, recruits will earn certifications in Firefighter 1 and 2, Emergency Medical Technician, and Hazardous Materials Awareness and Operations. They’ll also gain hands-on experience in flashover survival, rope rescue, and extrication techniques.

Each step of the program brings them closer to earning the IFD patches and badges that symbolize their commitment to serve.

IFD training manual. (Provided photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

The 90th recruit class includes individuals from across Indiana, including Indianapolis, Brownsburg, Fishers, and Terre Haute, with others traveling from as far as Ohio, Texas, and Alaska to join IFD.

Chief Ernest Malone speaks to the 90th recruit class. (Provided photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

This group brings a range of experiences to the department:

27 recruits have family ties to firefighting, with relatives who have served or are currently serving.

9 recruits previously worked as firefighters, EMTs, or paramedics.

The class also includes professionals from various fields, such as nursing, teaching, mechanics, welding, and even airport security.

The recruits range in age, averaging 27 years old. Out of 62 members, 56 are men and 6 are women. These recruits were selected from a pool of 1,489 applicants during IFD’s December 2023 hiring process.

With training underway, these recruits will face physical and mental challenges to become the next generation of firefighters service Indianapolis and its surrounding communities.