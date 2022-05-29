Local

IFD: Woman dies after going back into apartment twice during fire

by: Kyle Bloyd
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died following a fire at an apartment building on Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the 900 block of N. Pennsylvania St. just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters arrived to find flames visible from the fourth floor.

Fire alarms alerted residents to the fire and 45 people evacuated successfully.

IFD says witnesses reported seeing a woman go back into the her apartment twice. She did not make it out after going back in for the second time.

Her identity has not yet been released.

IFD say the fire was accidental but have not determined a specific cause.

