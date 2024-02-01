IFD: Woman drives off Meridian, crashes into iconic church; car bursts into flames

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman on Thursday was hospitalized after her car crashed into an entrance to the iconic Second Presbyterian Church and burst into flames.

Rita Reith, a spokeswoman for Indianapolis Fire Department, told News 8 reporter Danielle Zulkosky that it appears an older woman driving north on Meridian crossed through traffic, went off the road and onto the church’s lawn, and crashed into the front of the church. The woman remained in the car when the fire began, but crews extricated her and took her to a hospital.

The fire was out by 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Reith says more information will be available later.

Officer William Young, an IMPD spokesman, says the driver was awake and breathing at a hospital, and crash investigators were at the church.

Neither IMPD nor the fire department have identified the woman.

IMPD was dispatched at 4:33 p.m. Thursday to the church for what the computer-aided dispatch system listed as a possible fatal accident with serious bodily injury. IFD was dispatched at the same time to a working building fire at the church’s address.

Second Presbyterian Church began in 1823, with its first church on Monument Circle. The Gothic Revival church opened its current location in 1959.

The WISHTV.com traffic map showed severe backups in the area just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

This story was updated to show the car was driving north on Meridian Street.