IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament tips off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indiana High School Athletic Association logo. (Image Provided/Hamilton County Reporter)
by: Colin Baillie
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament kicks off Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. 

There will be two different sessions basketball fans can attend. 

The first starts at 10:30 a.m. with a matchup between 23-7 Bethesda Christian vs. 18-9 Fort Wayne Canterbury, followed by a second game at 12:45 p.m. That matchup will feature 27-4 Brownstown Central taking on 26-2 Wapahani

Session 2 will begin at 6 p.m. The first matchup is 24-5 Scottsburg vs. 20-9 South Bend Saint Joseph. 

The final game of the night will be the highly touted 28-1 Fishers against the 2023 State Champions 23-5 Ben Davis. 

You will need tickets to check out the state games. Tickets are $15 per session.

For more information on the IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament, you can find all of that information here

