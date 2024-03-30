IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament tips off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament kicks off Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

There will be two different sessions basketball fans can attend.

The first starts at 10:30 a.m. with a matchup between 23-7 Bethesda Christian vs. 18-9 Fort Wayne Canterbury, followed by a second game at 12:45 p.m. That matchup will feature 27-4 Brownstown Central taking on 26-2 Wapahani.

Session 2 will begin at 6 p.m. The first matchup is 24-5 Scottsburg vs. 20-9 South Bend Saint Joseph.

The final game of the night will be the highly touted 28-1 Fishers against the 2023 State Champions 23-5 Ben Davis.

You will need tickets to check out the state games. Tickets are $15 per session.

For more information on the IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament, you can find all of that information here.