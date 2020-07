IHSAA: Fall sports to continue as planned

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – High school sports in the fall will go on as planned, according to the Indiana High School Athletic Association.

The IHSAA made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

The organization says girls’ golf practice will begin on July 31 with other sports set to get underway on Aug. 3.

High school fall sports are on track to proceed as planned! Girls golf practice begins this Friday (July 31) with other sports starting on Monday (Aug. 3)! Have fun and good luck to all participants! #IHSAA #INitTogether

⛳️🎾🎽⚽️🏐🏈 — IHSAA (@IHSAA1) July 29, 2020

JUST IN: I’m told by a source that high school football will continue as planned and the report of the season being delayed in Marion County until October 1st is still under consideration. @WISH_TV #TheZone8 — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) July 29, 2020

This comes after Indianapolis Public Schools said they plan to start the school year with remote learning.