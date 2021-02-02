IHSAA investigating after basketball coach tosses chair at players, referee

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — The IHSAA is investigating after a high school coach threw a chair during a game.

Coach Nick Moore, the head coach of Gary Lighthouse College Prep Academy, was facing his alma mater on Friday night, Bowman Academy, the school where he won a state championship a decade ago. It was a rematch of a game earlier in the year as part of the first Steel City Showcase.

While the video may be shocking to some, longtime referees said it’s no surprise.

With a few minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Lighthouse was working on a comeback when a player traveled.

That’s when Lighthouse Head Coach Nick Moore lost it.

Video shows him grabbing a chair and about to throw it onto the court when an assistant holds him back. Then he runs to the other side of the bench, grabs another chair and tosses it in the direction of the players and the referee.

Moments later, he tries to throw a second chair before settling for tossing a ball onto the court.

“I can’t honestly say I was surprised,” said Bob Carney, a referee with 40 years experience.

He wasn’t at the game but he is the former president of the Crossroads Officials Association, one of 24 regional ref groups statewide.

“It really is a sad thing but it occurs more frequently than we can imagine,” Carney said.

Carney said in some ways, it’s also understandable in the moment. The stakes are high, sports scholarships and jobs on the line and, in this case, Moore coming back to his alma mater.

He believes this type of incident does happen now more than ever.

“I think it’s more widespread only because it becomes accepted behavior after awhile. Unfortunately, that’s on the official as well,” Carney said.

He adds that means setting the stage with the pregame discussion, possibly calling a few fouls early on just to keep things under control.

The IHSAA has been in touch with the school administration but was not providing further comment to WISH-TV on Monday.

Carney declined to say what he thinks should be done to either the school or the coach but has faith the IHSAA will do the right thing. He hopes it’s a learning experience for everyone, especially young athletes.

“The simple fact is, when everything is all said and done, it’s just a game,” Carney said. “They see it all. The good, the bad, the ugly, etc. You can do anything at all after the fact to make it a teaching moment that everyone learns and gets better as a result of whatever did transpire.”

WISH-TV reached out on social media to Moore but did not get a response.

A spokesman for Lighthouse Academy said in an email that it’s investigating but does not comment on personnel and discipline matters.

Both the current president of the regional and Indiana Officials Associations also declined comment Monday until the IHSAA discipline is announced.