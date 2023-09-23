Search
Illinois woman arrested for DUI while speeding through construction zone in Vermillion County

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
by: Daja Stowe
NEWPORT, Ind. (WISH) — An Illinois woman was arrested Friday afternoon for driving under the influence while speeding through a construction zone in Vermillion County, Indiana State Police says.

At 1:10 p.m., a trooper with the Putnamville State Police Post was patrolling State Road 234 near a construction zone when he observed a red passenger vehicle approaching him at a high rate of speed.

The trooper then activated his radar and read a speed of 45 mph on the vehicle. The trooper stopped the vehicle and the driver, identified as 72-year-old Claudia Scoggins, of Eldorado, Illinois.

Police say Scoggins was displaying signs of impairment and was given field sobriety tests, which she failed. She was transported to Union Hospital in Clinton, where she took a certified chemical test.

Scoggins test results indicated a blood alcohol level content of .15%., police say. Indiana’s threshold is 0.08.

She was arrested and turned over to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department jail on preliminary charges of reckless driving in a worksite and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment.

