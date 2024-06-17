IMAX Indy announces full 2024 Classic Film Series lineup

Actors, all in costume, in a publicity still from the film, 'The Wizard of Oz', 1939. The musical, adapted from the novel by L Frank Baum (1856-1919) and directed by Victor Fleming. "The Wizard of Oz" is one of the films featured in the second half of IMAX Indy's 2024 Classic Films Series. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get ready to go to the movies! After a successful first half of the year, the IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum has revealed the rest of its 2024 Classic Film Series lineup.

The Classic Films Series brings decades of beloved blockbusters back to the theater, where they are shown on a screen six stories tall and 84 feet wide — the largest movie screen in the state.

Film series lineup

July 9: “The Wizard of Oz” (1939), presented in IMAX Digital Format, marks 85th anniversary of the original release

Aug. 13: “Pacific Rim” (2013), presented in IMAX Digital Format, and the viewer’s choice Classics Film Vote runner-up

Sept. 17: “The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone” (2020)

Oct. 29: “Pan’s Labyrinth” (2006)

Nov. 5: “V for Vendetta” (2005)

Dec. 17: “The Thing” (1982)

“I love highlighting movies, old and new, that shine on the giant screen,” Neale Johantgen, IMAX Theater Manager, said in a release. “Seeing these larger-than-life stores with a crowd, in a theater setting, adds so much depth to the experience. You notice details you never knew were there from watching at home. We can’t wait to share these six films with Indianapolis!”

Theatergoers receive validated parking in the White River State Park parking garage.

To view the list of current and upcoming films, visit www.imaxindy.com.