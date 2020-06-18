IMAX Theater at Indiana State Museum to reopen next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The IMAX Theater at the Indiana State Museum will reopen next week.
According to the museum, the theater will reopen on June 26 to a reduced capacity and with multiple precautions in place.
The theater closed March 16 in accordance to Gov. Holcomb’s lockdown orders as the coronavirus pandemic reached Indiana.
A reduced schedule of screenings will be available for filmgoers once the theater is reopened.
“We’re dusting off the projectors and turning the lights back on to bring people a great, safe option to get out of the house and enjoy the indoor cinema experience once more,” said Brian Hammes, Downtown IMAX Theater Manager, in a release to News 8. “We know the last few months have been hard on people, but overwhelmingly we saw everyone turning to the arts, especially film, to stay occupied. We’re looking forward to providing a safe space for people to enjoy the best thing about film–sharing it with others.”
Some of the safety precautions IMAX will be taking include:
- Adding extra time between shows to properly disinfect the auditorium including seats, doors, cupholders, handrails, and all other touchpoints.
- Reducing auditorium capacity to 30%. Reserved seating will still be available with an enforced two-seat gap between groups. Additionally, every other row is completely unavailable for purchase, leaving a vacant row in front of and behind each guest.
- Requiring staff to wear masks. Guests are asked to wear a mask but are not required to. Masks will be available for $1 to any who would like to wear a mask.
- Streamlining the lobby process with only one cashier handling cash at the Box Office and new card readers for guests to swipe their own credit cards.
- Installing hand sanitizer stations throughout the lobby and auditorium.