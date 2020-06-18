IMAX Theater at Indiana State Museum to reopen next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The IMAX Theater at the Indiana State Museum will reopen next week.

According to the museum, the theater will reopen on June 26 to a reduced capacity and with multiple precautions in place.

The theater closed March 16 in accordance to Gov. Holcomb’s lockdown orders as the coronavirus pandemic reached Indiana.

A reduced schedule of screenings will be available for filmgoers once the theater is reopened.

“We’re dusting off the projectors and turning the lights back on to bring people a great, safe option to get out of the house and enjoy the indoor cinema experience once more,” said Brian Hammes, Downtown IMAX Theater Manager, in a release to News 8. “We know the last few months have been hard on people, but overwhelmingly we saw everyone turning to the arts, especially film, to stay occupied. We’re looking forward to providing a safe space for people to enjoy the best thing about film–sharing it with others.”

Some of the safety precautions IMAX will be taking include: