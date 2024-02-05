IMPD: 1 arrested for Sunday morning shooting on far east side

Indianapolis police have arrested a 34-year-old man for his role in Sunday morning shooting on the city's far east side. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a 34-year-old man for a Sunday morning shooting on the city’s far east side.

Blake Walton was taken into custody Monday morning for invasion of privacy, battery with a deadly weapon, and obstruction of justice, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

IMPD officers responded just before 2 a.m. Sunday to a report of a person shot at an apartment building on Bankers Lane near Washington Street and Emerson Avenue.

Police arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

IMPD believes the shooting occurred at the Spanish Oaks apartment complex near the intersection of 38th Street and North Mitthoefer Road.

Investigators did not say how Walton knew the victim or what led to the shooting.

A booking photo was not immediately available.