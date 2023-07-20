IMPD: 1 dies in shooting near American Legion Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed and another person was taken for questioning after a Thursday morning shooting near the American Legon Mall in downtown Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called at 6:50 a.m. to a shooting at the intersection of Pennsylvania and Walnut Streets. That’s at the east side of American Legion Mall, just north of Monument Circle.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will share the man’s name after his family has been notified.

Investigators talked to several people who saw the shooting. That information led officers to detain what IMPD described as a “person of interest.”

IMPD says officers found several backpacks at the scene and requested search warrants in order to look through them

Investigators did not say what led to the shooting and say they are not sure why the victim was at the mall.

Thursday’s fatal shooting comes just two days after Mayor Joe Hogsett announced plans for Indy Parks to take over management of University Park, just outside the Indiana War Memorial.

The partnership between the city and the Indiana War Memorial Commission will allow park rangers and IMPD officers to enforce rules on park property. The commission will retain ownership of the park.

Mobile IMPD public safety cameras have already been installed at University Park, but it’s unclear if they captured video of the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information on Thursday’s shooting should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

