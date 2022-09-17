Local

IMPD: 1 dead, 4 in serious condition after I-465 crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a man died after a crash on I-465 Saturday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 11 a.m. News 8 spoke with IMPD Public Information Officer, William Young. He said officers were chasing a man that was driving into oncoming traffic northbound in a southbound lane. Young said police had to end the vehicle pursuit for the public’s safety.

Police say the man ended up crashing into another vehicle that held a man and four others. Police say the driver who was traveling into oncoming traffic was sent to a hospital in serious condition. Police say the man who was hit in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene, while the four others inside the vehicle with him were sent to a hospital in serious condition.

Police have not provided the names of those involved in the crash.