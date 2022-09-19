Local

IMPD: 1 dead after shooting on Indy’s near westside

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened on the near westside of Indy Sunday night.

Police were called to the 1000 block of North Centennial Street after receiving reports of a person shot.

According to police, the person who was shot was a 55-year-old male and was shot in his home.

IMPD did not provide the identity of the person who died or what led up to the shooting.

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

