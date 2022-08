Local

IMPD: 1 dies, 2 in critical condition after shooting at downtown Indianapolis gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead and two more are in critical condition after a shooting at a downtown gas station, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

According to police, around 12:20 a.m. Sunday morning, at the Marathon gas station in the 900 block of North Delaware Street.

Three people were shot a the gas station, according to IMPD.

IMPD has not provided any further information at this time.