IMPD: 1 dies in shooting near Riverside Park

Yellow crime scene tape at the scene of a shooting in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting Thursday morning near Riverside Park left one person dead, Indianapolis police said.

Just before 5:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found a person deceased in the 2100 block of Dexter Street. That’s a residential area roughly 1 mile east of Riverside Park and north of 21st Street on Indy’s near-west side.

IMPD says the victim had been shot at least once but did not provide any details about what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.