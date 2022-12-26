Local

IMPD: 1 hurt in shooting near 21st St. and Emerson Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a Monday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting just after 5 a.m. in the 2100 block of Leland Avenue. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 21st Street and Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side.

Officers arrived and found one person with gunshot wounds, IMPD says. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was said to be in serious condition.

IMPD aggravated assault detectives were called to lead the investigation.

Police have not said what led to the shooting and did not provide details on any possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD.