IMPD: Man dies in shooting on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died in a shooting early Thursday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called at around 4 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the 1300 block of West 26th Street. That’s a residential area near Riverside Drive and Burdsal Parkway, just east of Riverside Park.

While on the way to the scene, police learned from dispatchers that the 911 caller said someone was trying to break into their house, IMPD Public Information Officer Lt. Shane Foley tells News 8.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man shot to death outside the front door of a home.

Detectives say the person responsible for the shooting is cooperating with detectives and there is no one else involved in the incident.

Police were still investigating and did not say what exactly led to the shooting. Investigators were working to determine if the man found dead had been trying to break into the home before the shooting.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will share the victim’s name once his family has been notified.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Ronald Sayles by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by sending an email to Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.